Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 214,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,583,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of MNLO opened at $5.69 on Monday. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

