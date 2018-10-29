Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAA opened at $97.87 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, October 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.05.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $502,745.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

