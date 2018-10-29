Microsoft (MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at $74,228,364.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 853,460 shares of company stock valued at $92,965,482 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,218,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,511,000 after purchasing an additional 442,025 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.