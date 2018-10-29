Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,042,000 after buying an additional 582,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,132,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 114.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,486,000 after buying an additional 935,884 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,543,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,370,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,332,000 after buying an additional 274,241 shares in the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

