MHI Funds LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

MHI Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $113.42. 374,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

