MGM Resorts International (MGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.87

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 574719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $858,689.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,009,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

