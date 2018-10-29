MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

MRBK opened at $16.11 on Friday. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $102.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Annas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Casciato purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.74% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

