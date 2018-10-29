Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $3,949,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 924,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 91,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $70.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 929,360 shares of company stock valued at $64,370,599 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

