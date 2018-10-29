Mercer International’s (MERC) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.65. Mercer International has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $331.06 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

In related news, Director James Shepherd sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $85,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mercer International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Mercer International by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Mercer International by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,686,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

