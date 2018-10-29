Mendel Money Management Purchases Shares of 1,097 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

MDY traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,687. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.61 and a twelve month high of $374.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $1.056 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

