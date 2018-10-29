Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,746 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 172,408 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies makes up 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,132,734 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 280,711 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,707,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 562.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,072,024 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after purchasing an additional 910,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 72.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mellanox Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “$83.60” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of MLNX traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,109. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $761,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,339 shares of company stock worth $1,037,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

