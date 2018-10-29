Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s share price fell 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.34. 16,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 491,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 348.51%. Analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,796 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,620,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 800,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.