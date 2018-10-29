Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,007 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 28th total of 838,229 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,758,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,745,134.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 731,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,346,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,540.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,907,218 shares of company stock valued at $656,554,339. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 392,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,106,000 after acquiring an additional 282,216 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 229,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair raised Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $47.75 on Monday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

