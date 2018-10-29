MediShares Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. MediShares has a total market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $48,467.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00148642 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00244535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.62 or 0.10001995 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,355,785 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

