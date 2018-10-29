Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Invests $104,000 in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 98,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

NYSE AFL opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

