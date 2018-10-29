Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 23,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $173.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.31.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

