Materion Corp (MTRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Materion alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Kelley purchased 2,923 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $126,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,831.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $58.12 on Monday. Materion has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Analysts expect that Materion will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Materion’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.