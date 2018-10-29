Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTDR opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

