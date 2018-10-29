Master Swiscoin (MSCN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Master Swiscoin has a market capitalization of $58,184.00 and $5,326.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, Master Swiscoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Swiscoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00149031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00243416 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $631.59 or 0.10011694 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Master Swiscoin Profile

Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,644,415 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. Master Swiscoin’s official website is www.swisopensource.com

Buying and Selling Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Swiscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Swiscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Swiscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Swiscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.