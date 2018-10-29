Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Sells 9,547 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 834.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,169,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

Shares of VT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 424,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,225. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.3615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

