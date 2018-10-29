Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 129,734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.34, for a total value of $227,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.53, for a total value of $339,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,155 shares of company stock valued at $109,557,628. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.41.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,012,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892,253. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.38 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

