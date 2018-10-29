Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 729,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $228,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,054,149.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,220,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 123,069 shares of company stock worth $6,430,191 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $54.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

