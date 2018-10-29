Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $189,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 394,412 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,613,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,418 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,036,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 109.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,948,000 after purchasing an additional 643,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 354,091 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. William Blair raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,912 shares of company stock worth $5,594,537 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.68. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

