Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.24. 126,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,821. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,075,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after buying an additional 383,166 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 433,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,052 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,046.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,869,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

