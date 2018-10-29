Manulife Financial (MFC) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.12. 1,563,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,707. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$19.63 and a 1-year high of C$27.77.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.05. Manulife Financial had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of C$13.67 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Rahim Hirji sold 22,000 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.30, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Also, insider Lynda Sullivan sold 5,754 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.14, for a total transaction of C$138,901.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,883 shares of company stock worth $1,111,136.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

