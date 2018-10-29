Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 74.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MX opened at $8.14 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $280.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp bought 107,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,270,206.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 123,345 shares of company stock worth $1,463,522 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

