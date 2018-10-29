Macquarie Analysts Give Interface (TILE) a $20.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.51 on Friday. Interface has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $982.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 122.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

