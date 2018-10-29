M.D.C. (MDC) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on M.D.C. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE MDC opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,891.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,501.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,300. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

