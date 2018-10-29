Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Stake Lowered by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Luxoft worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Luxoft by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

LXFT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.74. Luxoft Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $212.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luxoft Holding Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

LXFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Luxoft from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. VTB Capital lowered Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Luxoft from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Luxoft from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Luxoft Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

