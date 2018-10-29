Lundin Mining (LUN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.31.

Shares of LUN opened at C$5.25 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$10.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other news, insider Mikael Schauman bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,100.00. Also, insider Jinhee Magie sold 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$143,761.38.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

