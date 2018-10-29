Luna Coin Price Reaches $0.0080 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $13,592.00 and $47.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00149302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00249031 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.34 or 0.09707462 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

