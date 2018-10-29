Lok’n Store Group’s (LOK) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Lok’n Store Group stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.89) on Monday. Lok’n Store Group has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 489 ($6.39).

Lok'n Store Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

