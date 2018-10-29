Logitech International SA (LOGI) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Logitech International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

LOGI stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

