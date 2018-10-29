LockTrip (LOC) Reaches Market Cap of $10.57 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $495,468.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00018075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 79.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00035207 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, YoBit, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.