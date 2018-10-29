Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 76.39 ($1.00).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 57.69 ($0.75) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other news, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

