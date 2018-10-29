Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $841,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,467,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,014 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,513,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 270,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 173,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,871.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 48.63% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

