Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.11 Million Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.05% of Hawaiian worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 281,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

HA opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

