Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Progressive were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 409.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Progressive by 82.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,584 shares in the company, valued at $25,095,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $68.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

