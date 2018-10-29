Live Your Vision LLC Purchases 8,678 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.8% of Live Your Vision LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Live Your Vision LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000.

PDBC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.08. 1,114,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,685. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

