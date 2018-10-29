Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,942 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 101,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.01.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $55.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $378,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares in the company, valued at $946,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $1,979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 148,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,186,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

