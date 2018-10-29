Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $10.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.01.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $378,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares in the company, valued at $946,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $968,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,186,490 over the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $216,729,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 71.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 739,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,097 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 64.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 670,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 263,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,502,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,621. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.