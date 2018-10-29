LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY18 guidance at $3.50-3.70 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $114.50 on Monday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $121,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $169,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $963,033 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

