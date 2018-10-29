Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 5,400 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8,671.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,066,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $2,372,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,698 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NTRS traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $87.98 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

