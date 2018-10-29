Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 332,674 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,674 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for 1.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Post were worth $106,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 68.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Post by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Post by 65.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

NYSE:POST traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.54. 12,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,535. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

