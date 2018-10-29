Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159,914 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $56,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.18. 198,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

