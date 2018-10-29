Lennox International Inc. (LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

In other Lennox International news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,827,358.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,228 shares in the company, valued at $30,162,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,777 shares of company stock worth $1,904,318 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 74.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.49. 13,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,794. Lennox International has a one year low of $177.36 and a one year high of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

