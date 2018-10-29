Lennox International Inc. (LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.14.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.
In other Lennox International news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,827,358.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,228 shares in the company, valued at $30,162,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,777 shares of company stock worth $1,904,318 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LII stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.49. 13,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,794. Lennox International has a one year low of $177.36 and a one year high of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
