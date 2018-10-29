Leidos (LDOS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Leidos has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 381,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,593,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

