Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $10.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price target on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.83. 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,714. Leidos has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

