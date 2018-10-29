Legg Mason Inc (LM) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 411,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,994 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $27.26. 63,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,093. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

In related news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.