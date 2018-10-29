Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $139.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Legacy Reserves to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCY opened at $4.14 on Monday. Legacy Reserves has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.82.

LGCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Legacy Reserves in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Legacy Reserves news, CAO Micah C. Foster sold 54,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $255,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul T. Horne sold 563,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $2,637,418.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 733,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,014 and have sold 1,524,115 shares valued at $7,132,858. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

